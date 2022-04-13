Mark Wahlberg still has fake penis from Boogie Nights

Mark Wahlberg still has his fake prop penis from ‘Boogie Nights’.

The 50-year-old actor starred in the 1997 fil about a waiter-turned-adult film star and admitted he still has the fake penis he used to play the well-endowed Dirk Diggler but keeps it “locked away.”

Asked if he still has the prosthetic, he said: “Yes, yes. It’s in a safe locked away. It’s not something I can leave out, like if my kids were looking for the spare phone charger and pulled that thing out. It would not be a good look!”

The ‘Father Stu’ star – who has Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, with his wife Rhea Durham – went on to explain that he believes that his eldest daughter has seen the movie but is “sparing” him the conversation about it.

Speaking on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, he said: “I think Ella has seen it. But she has not had the conversation with me, thank God! She’s sparing me!”

The Oscar-nominated star was then asked by 54-year-old host Ellen to name the host of the “best” party he had attended in Hollywood and was quick to name late director Penny Marshall before revealing that he was once “thrown out” of a get-together by late film legend Debbie Reynolds.

He said: “Penny Marshall. Her and Carrie Fisher used to have their annual party, one was at Penny’s, one was at Carrie’s every other year.Oh God, [Carrie’s mother] Debbie Reynolds threw me out by the ear one year.

“I met everyone in the business through Penny Marshall. I wouldn’t have a career if it were not for her.”