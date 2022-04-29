Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Signs Ban On Nonbinary Gender Identifier On Birth Certificates

Published by

uPolitics.com

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed a bill that outlaws nonbinary gender markers on birth certificates on Tuesday and it will go into effect immediately. The law is the first of its kind in the U.S. “The biological sex designation on a certificate of birth issued under this section shall be either male or female and shall not be nonbinary or any symbol representing a nonbinary designation including but not limited to the letter ‘X’,” the legislation reads. Other states and the federal government have gone the opposite direction, allowing for nonbinary gender markers, but Oklahoma’s new law jo…

