No ‘parents bill of rights’ or ban on trans athletes: Kansas House fails to override veto

Published by

The Kansas City Star

TOPEKA, Kan. — Efforts to ban transgender athletes from girls sports and establish a “parents bill of rights” failed in the Kansas Legislature on Thursday, but Republicans have pledged to make the issues a hallmark of campaigns this August and November. The Kansas House failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto on both issues, falling short of the needed two-thirds majority. The Senate easily passed the overrides on Tuesday, but attempts in the House were a long shot. The House’s original votes on the bills fell several votes short of the needed majority. Earlier this week, House Speaker Ron …

