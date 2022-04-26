Saudi, Disney at odds over ‘LGBTQ references’ in Marvel film

Published by

Al-Araby

Saudi Arabia has asked Disney to cut “LGBTQ references” from its latest Marvel superhero movie before it can be screened in the kingdom, an official told AFP on Monday. Disney has so far declined the requested edits to the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, slated for release in early May, that amount to “barely 12 seconds” in which a lesbian character, America Chavez, refers to her “two mums”, said Nawaf Alsabhan, Saudi Arabia’s general supervisor of cinema classification. “It’s just her talking about her mums, because she has two mums. And being in the Middle East, it’s very…

Read More