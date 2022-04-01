‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ has been renewed for a third season.

The 47-year-old actress began hosting her self-titled daytime talk show back in 2020 and is “honoured and grateful” that it will be returning for the 2022-23 season but aims to “take the show higher” this time round.

She said in a statement: “I am honoured and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space. Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.”

The show will now be produced and distributed by CMV in a format that will allow it to be aired either as two half-hour half-hour episodes that stations can run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately and the first 30 minute segment will follow the local news casts on all CBS stations.

In a statement, CBS president Steve LoCascio said: “Stations have always had a finite amount of shelf space, so we’re evolving the syndication model to meet the needs of our partners. We could not be happier to continue our relationship with CBS Stations and our other station partners to deliver more of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ through this innovative new idea. From Drew’s unique take on everyday news to headline-generating celebrity interviews to lifestyle how-tos, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a fresh optimistic viewpoint to daytime television. We love having her as part of the CBS family.”