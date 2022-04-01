Vladimir Putin Has Spent Nearly ‘282 Days’ With Thyroid Cancer Doctor, Reports Claim He Is ‘Seriously lll’ & Has ‘Steroid Rage’

Mega

Vladimir Putin has reportedly spent the better part of a year being followed around by a thyroid cancer doctor, suggesting that the Russian president is only “seriously ill.” Not only has his health come under scrutiny, but it’s being reported that he’s also lashing out and is experiencing symptoms of “steroid rage” as a result of his ongoing thyroid cancer treatment.

According to Daily Mail, a surgeon and specialist from Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital named Dr. Yevgeny Selivanov has visited Putin at least 35 times over the past year to administer treatment for the Russian leader’s alleged ailment.

Selivanov, who is widely considered one of the most competent and respected doctors and surgeons throughout all of Russia, reportedly focused both his medical thesis and his medical expertise as a whole on “the peculiarities of diagnostics and surgical treatment of elderly and senile patients with thyroid cancer.”

This has led many to believe that not only is Putin potentially suffering from thyroid cancer but that the Russian despot is also becoming increasingly senile in his old age and as his condition worsens.

Proekt, an independent Russian media outlet that focuses specifically on investigative journalism, recently released a report claiming that Putin was suffering severely from his thyroid cancer and was subsequently treated with a substantial dose of steroids when he ordered the invasion of Ukraine and declared war on the nation on February 24.

“We promised to reveal to you the main secret of the Kremlin,” the Russian outlet – which has been banned in Russia and has since operated from abroad – said in their report. “Of course, we are talking about the health of Vladimir Putin.”

“Putin has publicly shown interest in the problem of thyroid cancer,” the report continued. “There is indeed talk in medical circles about the president’s health problems. Especially these conversations intensified in the early autumn of last year, when Putin behaved especially strangely.”

Proekt’s report then goes on to claim that Putin has suddenly disappeared from public view at least five times over the past year due to medical-related emergencies and that besides Dr. Selivanov, Putin has also been regularly accompanied by Dr. Alexey Shcheglov – a surgeon who reportedly “follows Putin so relentlessly that during public events he allegedly gets into joint photographs with the head of state.”

Dr. Shcheglov allegedly follows Putin so “relentlessly” that the surgeon has reportedly visited the ailing Russian president at least 59 times totaling a whopping 282 days together.

As Radar reported, this isn’t the first time officials have speculated Putin’s increasingly erratic behavior is a result of “steroid rage” from his alleged thyroid cancer treatment.

In early March, sources closed to the Kremlin reportedly revealed that not only is Putin suffering from thyroid cancer, but he may also be suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s disease. The sources also suggested that his increasingly aggressive behavior – namely his decision to invade Ukraine – is most likely a result of his various conditions and the steroid treatment he is allegedly receiving for the various conditions.

“It is only human sources that can offer you the sort of rich picture that we have of Putin’s psyche,” one source familiar with Putin, Moscow, and the Kremlin spilled at the time. “There has been an identifiable change in his decision-making over the past five years or so. Those around him see a marked change in the cogency and clarity of what he says and how he perceives the world around him.”