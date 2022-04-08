The Week in Pictures: April 01 – April 08

A dead civilian is seen on a road in Bucha, 20 km outside the capital Kiev. Nearly 300 civilians were killed along the road in Bucha. Most of the victims were trying to cross the Buchanka River to enter Ukrainian-controlled territory. Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

From atrocities committed in Ukraine, to the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar, to the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, DPA International presents its Pictures of the Week.

The bodies of a civilians lay in an intersection in the centre of Mariupol as a Donetsk People’s Republic fighter stands guard. Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The body of a dead person lies on the street on the outskirts of Bucha in the aftermath of the Russian retreat from Irpin and Bucha. Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A member of the civilian protection force looks at four dead civilians under a blanket on a highway in Bucha, 20 km outside the capital Kiev. Nearly 300 civilians were killed along the road in Bucha. Most of the victims were trying to cross the Buchanka River to enter Ukrainian-controlled territory. Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Scorched bodies, apparently of Russian soldiers, lie in the mud next to a destroyed military vehicle, following the Russian retreat from Irpin and Bucha. Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The body of a dead person is seen inside a human remains pouch in Bucha, in the aftermath of the Russian retreat from the villages surrounding Kiev. Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Irina Guryanova, the wife of Serhiy and the sister of Roman who had both been killed with shots in the head in Bucha, views the body of her dog that had been shot too in the garden of the house, in the aftermath of the Russian retreat from the villages surrounding Kiev. Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Dead bodies are seen in Irpin in the aftermath of the Russian retreat from the villages surrounding Kiev. Laurel Chor/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Journalists view the ruins in Vokzalna Street following the Russian retreat from Bucha. -/Ukrinform/dpa

An elderly woman walks past a residential building damaged by a Russian air strike. Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

People evacuated from Melitopol via a humanitarian corridor, stay in a bus upon their arrival to the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Israeli security forces search for shooters after a suspected terror attack on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv. At least two people were killed and 12 others injured in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv’s busy central shopping street. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israeli undercover police force arrest a protester during clashes with Palestinians at Damascus Gate by the entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Police officers arrest protesters during a protest to demand more ambition in the fight against global warming, at Palacio de las Cortes, the Spanish Congress of Deputies building. Jesús Hellín/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

French incumbent president and candidate of La Republique en Marche (LREM) party for the presidential election Emmanuel Macron, stands on stage during a campaign event at La Defense Arena. The French Presidential elections is scheduled to be held on 10 April. Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/dpa

Pope Francis waves to believers in front of the National Shrine Madonna ta’ Pinu. Johannes Neudecker/dpa

Former German footballer Lothar Matthaus displays the name of Germany during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. Christian Charisius/dpa

Everton’s Richarlison tries and overhead kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor. Richard Sellers/PA Wire/dpa

Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic gets a stretcher from a paramedic to carry onto the pitch during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart at Schueco Arena. Friso Gentsch/dpa

Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic is bleeding after colliding with Bologna FC’s Gary Medel during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna FC 1909 at San Siro Stadium. Jonathan Moscrop/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A member of team Oxford celebrate after winning the 167th Men’s Boat Race on the River Thames. Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa

Luke Dempsey’s falls off the back of his horse Jeremys Flame during The BoyleSports Irish Grand National April 18th Mares Steeplechase at Fairyhouse racecourse. Niall Carson/PA Wire/dpa

Participants run past the Eiffel Tower during the 46th edition of the Paris Marathon. Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/dpa

Fighters of the armed Syrian opposition take their positions in the front lines of contact with the areas controlled by the Syrian regime in the countryside of Aleppo, on the fourth day of the Muslim’s holy fasting month of Ramadan. Anas Alkharboutli/dpa

People eat their Iftar meal as they break their fast at charity gathering that offer free food during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Kadhimiya. Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/dpa

Palestinian children gather to get free soup during the holy month of Ramadan in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Students of the Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school form a circle as they attend a reciting Quran session during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Ahmad Ridwan Nasution/Sijori Images via ZUMA Press/dpa

Muslims perform the first ‘Tarawih’ evening prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan At Al-Azhar Mosque. Sayed Hassan/dpa

Performer Martti Peltonen stands beneath a chocolate easter egg as it is shattered by a crossbow bolt during a photocall for Circus Vegas at Old Deer Park at the start of their first British tour in over four years. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa