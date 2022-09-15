“Those people”: comments by French minister spark questions about homophobia in government

Published by

Photo by Guillaume Paumier, published under CC BY 2.0 license on Flickr. French President Emmanuel Macron’s (center-right, liberal) government, who was reelected President in April 2022, is currently facing backlash over homophobic comments and stances expressed by some of its members. On July 13, 2022, six French anti-homophobia organizations filed a legal complaint against the current Minister of Local Authorities, Caroline Cayeux, only a few days after she was appointed. They denounced comments she made as a senator in 2013 when she said same-sex marriage was a “whim” and went “against natu…

