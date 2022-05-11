Ahead Of NYC Debut, ‘Fat Ham’ – A Queer, Black Twist On Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ – Wins Pulitzer Prize For Drama - Towleroad Gay News

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Days before James Ijames’ “Fat Ham” makes its off-Broadway debut at the Public Theater, the play is the recipient of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The award honoring an exceptional American play staged in the last year was announced Monday by the Columbia University-based organization that has celebrated excellence in journalism and the arts since 1917. “Fat Ham,” which had its world premiere as a streaming production via Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater, is a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” with a queer Black college student named Juicy as its protagonist. The two othe…

Read More