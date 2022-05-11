UK Voices 'concern' Over LGBTQ Asylum Seekers In Rwanda - Towleroad Gay News

Published by

Al-Araby

The UK Home Office acknowledged that asylum seekers who identify as LGBTQ+ are more likely to face discrimination in Rwanda, but has not ruled out the deportation of vulnerable people to East Africa. In a 101-page report published last week, the British government set out a “Review of Asylum Processing” as part of its plans, formally announced in April, to sendindividuals trying to seek UK refuge to Rwanda. The paper documented incidents of LGBTQ+ individuals facing discrimination in employment, health and the justice sector in the East African country. “In relation to Rwanda…there are conce…

Read More