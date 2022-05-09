CNN Benches Correspondent Who Is Lover Of New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Over Conflict Outrage

Mega

CNN has benched the partner of newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre from covering certain topics connected to politics in an effort to avoid conflict of interest problems following Jean-Pierre’s new role in the Biden Administration, Radar has learned.

In a development resulting from the mounting backlash against CNN, President Joe Biden’s White House, Press Secretary Jean-Pierre and her longtime partner Suzanne Malveaux, the major news network ultimately decided to bar Malveaux from covering politics and a number of other topics as long as Jean-Pierre is serving as Biden’s press secretary.

Mega

“Suzanne Malveaux will continue in her role as CNN National Correspondent covering national/international news and cultural events but will not cover politics, Capitol Hill, or the White House while Karine Jean-Pierre is serving as White House Press Secretary,” Matt Dornic, CNN’s spokesperson, recently confirmed in a statement.

Malveaux’s move away from politics and towards “national/international news and cultural events” comes as an understandable, albeit shocking, decision from CNN given the 55-year-old correspondent’s 20-year history at the news network covering not only politics and the White House, but also a stretch hosting The Situation Room – a program focusing largely in part on political news.

As RadarOnline.com reported, on Thursday President Biden announced Jean-Pierre as his pick to take over as White House Press Secretary following Jen Psaki’s departure from the role on May 13.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday after Psaki welcomed Jean-Pierre as her successor.

Mega

But shortly after Jean-Pierre was confirmed as the next White House Press Secretary, and it was revealed that her partner was a correspondent for CNN, the pair came under substantial scrutiny over the potential conflict of interest problems such a relationship would no doubt create.

“As I reported in Breaking the News, Karine Jean-Pierre is married to CNN anchor and national correspondent Suzanne Malveaux,” Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marrow tweeted shortly after Thursday’s announcement. “This is one of many examples of the corporate media LITERALLY in bed with the government it covers.”

“What is the name of the Universe where this is not a Conflict of Interest?” another surprised citizen tweeted. “As of 2020, Jean-Pierre lives in the Washington, D.C. area with her partner, CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, and their daughter.”

Besides the backlash over her relationship to a CNN correspondent, and the network’s decision to bench Malveaux from covering politics to avoid conflict of interest problems, Jean-Pierre also made headlines as the first Black woman and openly gay person to be appointed White House Press Secretary – a monumental feat that Jean-Pierre touched upon when her new role was revealed on Thursday.

Mega

“I am still processing it because, as Jen [Psaki] said at the top, this is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said. “I understand how important it is for so many people out there, so many different communities that I stand on their shoulders and I have been throughout my career, and so, it is an honor and a privilege to be behind this podium.”

“That is something that I will honor and do my best to represent this president and this first lady the best that I can, but also the American people.”