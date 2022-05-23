‘Desperate To Chase His Lost Relevance’: Donald Trump SLAMS Mike Pence’s ‘Plans’ To Run For President In 2024

Mega

Mike Pence recently expressed interest in running for president in 2024, leading former-President Donald Trump to trash his former-vice president and claim that Pence is just “desperate to chase his lost relevance.”

When asked by The New York Times on Monday about potentially battling his old boss in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Pence did not rule the possibility out.

“We’ll go where we’re called,” the former-VP told the outlet. “That’s the way Karen and I have always approached these things.”

Although Pence has expressed satisfaction with “the record” he and Trump had in office together, the 62-year-old politician has also started catering to the Republican voters who might not plan on voting for Trump should he decide to run again in 2024.

“I have been very moved traveling around the country how much people have made a point to express appreciation, it has been very humbling to me,” Pence recently said, referencing the appreciation he has received from the voters unhappy with Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election after it was called in Joe Biden’s favor.

Additionally, the divide between Trump and Pence since they left office has only grown more substantial, because even Trump himself has started to harden his stance against his former-VP now that they may go head-to-head in the Republican primaries.

“Mike Pence was set to lose a governor’s race in 2016 before he was plucked up and his political career was salvaged,” former-President Trump’s spokesman, Taylor Budowich, recently said.

“Now, desperate to chase his lost relevance, Pence is parachuting into races, hoping someone is paying attention,” Budowich added. “The reality is, President Trump is already 82-3 with his endorsements, and there’s nothing stopping him from saving America in 2022 and beyond.”

Surprisingly, Budowich slamming Pence on behalf of Trump is very different from the respect Trump expressed towards Pence just this month when he even went so far as to call his former-VP a “nice man.”

“I haven’t spoken to him in a long time, and he’s a nice man,” Trump admitted on May 4 after being asked about his working relationship – or lack thereof – with Pence. “He disappointed me on one thing because I think he should have sent the votes back to the legislatures.”