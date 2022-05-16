Dua Lipa Nearly Quit Music Because Of Trolls - Towleroad Gay News

Dua Lipa considered quitting music because of abuse from online trolls.

The ‘One Kiss’ hitmaker has become one of the biggest stars in the world of pop but revealed she had doubts about succeeding in the industry because of the nasty messages she received online.

Dua is quoted by The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column as saying: “There were moments of self-doubt, even though it was kind of unfair because a lot of the people that had sent those messages or were saying things online actually hadn’t been to any of my shows.

“Social media is kind of run on this toxic currency of who can make people laugh at the expense of others.”

Dua explained that she has learned to cast the trolls aside and that she longer cares about what people say or think about her.

The 26-year-old singer said: “Now, if anybody says anything, it doesn’t even bother me.”

Dua recently revealed that she decided to quit smoking to protect her voice for her current ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour, which had been postponed several times due the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop star revealed: “I had laryngitis in December and that kind of kickstarted me quitting smoking a month earlier than I was supposed to. But I did it and I have stuck to it.”

Dua has been travelling across the globe for her tour and revealed that the gigs have been demanding on her body.

The ‘New Rules’ hitmaker said: “It is a really, really demanding and relentless show. When you’re in rehearsals and I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this dance routine here, and let’s do this and let’s do that.’ Nothing ever quite prepares you for the real thing, especially when the adrenaline hits and you’re on stage and you feel the energy from the crowd. That definitely helps you get in the zone and you don’t really think about the toll it can take on your body because the adrenaline is so high.”