Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill presides over the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral. -/Kremlin/dpa

The European Commission has proposed including the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in the latest sanctions package, diplomatic sources confirmed to dpa.

Patriarch Kirill, a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has backed his invasion of Ukraine in his religious sermons and blames NATO and the West for the war Putin ordered.

He has also resisted efforts from the Vatican and Pope Francis to mediate in the war or support a ceasefire in the conflict.