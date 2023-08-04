From penal camp, dissident Navalny calls on Russians to resist Putin

Published by

DPA

Following his sentencing to 19 years in a penal camp, Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny has urged Russia's population to muster their courage and stand up to President Vladimir Putin. “Putin should not achieve his goals. Don't lose the will to resist,” Navalny said after the judge's ruling in his current prison camp in Melekhovo, 260 kilometres from Moscow. The Moscow City Court had set up a hearing room at the camp and sentenced the opposition leader for alleged extremism – with credit for his previous sentence of nine years in prison. “Nineteen years in a colony with a special regime. The numb…

Read More