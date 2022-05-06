Gay K-Pop Star Holland Assaulted During Homophobic Attack

Published by

PopCrush

An anonymous man attacked K-pop star Holland in a serious hate crime this week. On Thursday (May 5), the Korean performer shared photos of his scarred face along with details about the assault, which took place on Wednesday (May 4). According to Holland, real name Go Tae-seob, he was walking in the Itaewon area of Seoul alongside his manager and a friend when a strange man approached him and launched a physical attack. *Content warning below // hate crime, assault, graphic imagery* “[He] hit me on the face twice, calling me ‘a dirty gay.’ Now I have a scar on my face and I’m going to the hospi…

