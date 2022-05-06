Levi Strauss Calls Abortion Access a ‘Critical Business Issue.’ Here’s Why.

Published by

The Street

By Veronika Bondarenko “Efforts to further restrict or criminalise that access would have far-reaching consequences for the American workforce,” the company said in a statement. With a leaked draft opinion now showing that the Supreme Court is ready to strike down Roe v. Wade, businesses are feeling pressure to speak out against a decision that could allow individual states to strip residents of abortion access. While the decision was in draft form from several months ago, Chief Justice John Roberts’s confirmation that the draft ruling authored by Justice Samuel Alitowas genuine has set off a …

