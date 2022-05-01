Justice Department challenges Alabama law criminalizing gender-affirming care for trans youth

Published by

New York Daily News

The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging a recently enacted Alabama law that criminalizes certain forms of medically necessary gender-affirming care for transgender youth.The department is also asking the court to issue an immediate order to prevent the law from going into effect on May 8. The complaint, issued Friday, alleges that Alabama’s Senate Bill 184, which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this month, violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause by discriminating on the basis of sex and transgender status. SB 184 not only punishes parents or legal gu…

Read More