Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers thought to be engaged

Paul Mescal is thought to be engaged to his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers.

A partygoer claims that the singer introduced the ‘Normal People’ star as her fiancé as she attended a bash at the Coachella festival in California recently.

Phoebe performed at the event while Paul was also seen mingling with his ‘Normal People’ co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones at the festival.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2020 when the American singer referred to Paul as “the cute boy” during an interview and revealed she “got a little pitter-patter” in her heart when she noticed the actor was following her on Instagram.

Mescal then landed a role in her music video for the track ‘Saviour Complex’ before the pair went Instagram official at the end of last year.

The 26-year-old actor hasn’t publicly confirmed the relationship but has spoken about the positive aspects of having a girlfriend.

Paul said: “To have someone too lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

Phoebe, 27, came out as bisexual when she was in high school and previously suggested that she “doesn’t believe in” straight people.

The singer said: “I don’t know — I actually don’t believe that anyone is, like, entirely straight.

“I just don’t believe in straight people! It’s like, how? It’s 2021!”

Phoebe explained that she found coming out “was kind of the opposite of an issue” as she was attracted to both “innocent indie boys” and “bombshell” movie characters.

She said: “I feel like I love little innocent indie boys, and then my most seminal female crushes were always the bombshells in ‘Transformer’ movies, or Jessica Rabbit, or whatever.”