Lawmakers in 16 states to introduce ‘trans refuge’ laws aimed at shielding trans kids from penalties when seeking gender-affirming care

Published by

New York Daily News

Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have announced plans to introduce “trans refuge laws” in an effort to counterbalance a growing number of laws targeting transgender youth and their families across the country. On Tuesday, the LGBTQ Victory Institute, Equality California, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, as well as California state Sen. Scott Wiener, announced the rollout of a national initiative designed to protect transgender youth from penalties when seeking gender-affirming care. Legislatures in 22 states have introduced bills to ban best-practice medical care for transgend…

Read More