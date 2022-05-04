Phoebe Bridgers had an abortion while on tour last year.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter – who is allegedly engaged to ‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal – has shared her abortion story after a document leaked by the US Supreme Court suggested the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion across America could be overturned.

The ‘Smoke Signals’ singer says “everyone” should have “access” to abortion services like Planned Parenthood and shared “a big list of places you can donate to right now”.

She tweeted: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour.

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.

“Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Meanwhile, a partygoer recently claimed that the singer introduced Paul as her fiancé as she attended a bash at the Coachella festival in California.

Phoebe performed at the event while Paul was also seen mingling with his ‘Normal People’ co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones at the festival.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2020 when the American singer referred to Paul as “the cute boy” during an interview and revealed she “got a little pitter-patter” in her heart when she noticed the actor was following her on Instagram.

Paul then landed a role in her music video for the track ‘Saviour Complex’ before the pair went Instagram official at the end of last year.

The 26-year-old actor hasn’t publicly confirmed the relationship but has spoken about the positive aspects of having a girlfriend.

He said: “To have someone too lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

Phoebe came out as bisexual when she was in high school and previously suggested that she “doesn’t believe in” straight people.

The singer said: “I don’t know — I actually don’t believe that anyone is, like, entirely straight.

“I just don’t believe in straight people! It’s like, how? It’s 2021!”