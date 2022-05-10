Leaked ‘Take Me Out’ Video Shows Naked Jesse Williams On Stage Of Broadway Show - Towleroad Gay News

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Jesse Williams is baring it all on stage in “Take Me Out,” but one theatergoer decided to share it with the world. Video and photos taken from inside the Hayes Theater leaked online Monday, showing the “Grey’s Anatomy” star fully naked in the Broadway play about a gay professional baseball player. The images are not just an invasion of privacy but also against the rules: “Take Me Out” requires its audience to lock up their phones in felt pouches with magnetic security tags to protect its stars, including Williams, who was nominated for a Tony for the role Monday, and Patrick J. Adam…

