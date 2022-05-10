More Than 100 Members Of Congress Call For Ending Filibuster With Roe V. Wade Decision In Jeopardy - Towleroad Gay News

Published by

Knewz

By David Wetzel New York (Knewz) — More than 100 members of Congress are calling for ending the filibuster as abortion rights are in jeopardy. In a letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, members of Congress are urging the elimination of the filibuster, which would eliminate a minority party’s ability to essentially veto legislation through endless debate. The request comes after a leaked Supreme Court draft suggested the high court is poised to reverse the historic Roe v. Wade decision that allows abortion and protects other women’s rights. “This decision has given people safer a…

Read More