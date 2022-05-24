Mick Jagger Cuts Harry Style Down To Size, Says He ‘Doesn’t Have A Voice Like Mine Or Move On Stage Like Me’

mega

Awkward! Mick Jagger doesn’t have time to be compared to Harry Styles. In a new interview, the 78-year-old spoke about their “easy relationship,” but he also dissed him in the process.

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous. He doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me,” Jagger told The Sunday Times. “He just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Styles, 28, has been a fan of Jagger for a long time. In fact, the former One Direction member did an impression of the rockstar on Saturday Night Live.

Jagger has spoken about Styles in the past. “I was looking at a photograph of him and __Bianca [Jagger] __the other day and he was wearing this amazing yellow suit. I’m a massive fan and I like him a lot. I don’t know what he thinks of me,” he previously shared. “He’s got it going on. I can see the influence. But I don’t say anything to him, I just tell him he [looks nice. I like him](https://okmagazine.com/p/harry-styles-ashamed-sex-life/). He’s very decent.”

“I know him, he comes to see me in lots of show,” he added.

The U.K. native recently released his third album, where he gets more candid about his life.

“I think because I started so young, it became kind of like – that’s who I am. I don’t know if I ever stopped for long enough to realize what I was if I didn’t do it. But I think getting to a place where I feel like, ‘This is what I do and I love it, but it’s not necessarily who I am.’ Just feels like a much healthier place to be operating from and making music from,” he said.