Nicole Kidman Snubbed! Actress Fails To Be Included In Tom Cruise Tribute Montage At Cannes Film Festival - Towleroad Gay News

Mega

Nicole Kidman failed to be mentioned during a 10-minute-long tribute montage of her ex-husband Tom Cruise at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Despite being married for more than 10 years, and starring alongside Cruise in three movies during their marriage, the 54-year-old The Northman actress wasn’t included in a single clip celebrating the Mission Impossible actor’s 40 years on the big screen.

Mega

Making Wednesday night’s snub even more insulting is the fact that the three movies the former celebrity couple starred in together – Days of Thunder, Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut – were all featured in the ten-minute montage, but the scenes included in the tribute reel were all scenes without Kidman.

Although it’s not known whether not the 59-year-old Top Gun actor had a hand in the clips selected for the reel or the editing process of the montage, other scenes included in the tribute included a number of costars from Cruise’s nearly 60 movie career – including Kristen Dunst, Penelope Cruz and Dustin Hoffman.

Cruise and Kidman first married in 1990 shortly after starring together in the film Days of Thunder, and before divorcing 11 years later in 2001 the couple would go on to star in two more movies together.

At the time of their divorce in 2001, rumors were swirling that the Risky Business actor’s commitment to Scientology was causing problems in the pair’s marriage. They divorced shortly after, but still share two adopted children together – daughter Isabella Jane, 29, and son Connor, 27.

Mega

Following the celebrity couple’s split, both Cruise and Kidman faced their share of ups and down.

Most recently, Kidman came under fire after lashing out at a reporter who asked about her and her ex-husband’s marriage while she was promoting her film Being the Ricardos – a film that focused on the marriage and divorce between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever,” Kidman said in December while describing her experience playing the role of Ball. “Yeah, that’s really gorgeous. You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with.”

When the interviewer asked the Academy Award winning actress if she was describing her marriage to Cruise, Kidman slammed the interviewer and claimed the question was “almost sexist.”

Mega

“Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not,” she replied. “No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So, no.”

“And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either,” Kidman continued, fuming. “It feels to me almost sexist because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

As for Cruise, he recently came under fire himself for causing “chaos” at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration earlier this week after promoting his new film Top Gun: Maverick when he was supposed to be celebrating and commemorating the Queen.