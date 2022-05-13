Pregnant Britney Spears Admits 'My Hormones Are Kinda Stupid' As She & Fiancé Sam Asghari Enjoy 'Spanish Paradise' - Towleroad Gay News

Mega

Britney Spears is still getting used to pregnancy life, and so far, it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Telling her 41 million Instagram followers about her latest getaway to a “Spanish paradise,” the princess of pop wrote in the caption of several shots seemingly from Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari‘s trip: “Being pregnant my hormones are kinda stupid … but it’s weird I want to jump out of the car and run naked like Will Ferrell in ‘Old School.'”

@britneyspears/Instagram

“yep pregnant lady running through don’t mind me and I’m hot as f**k here,” Spears continued. And while the pizza topped with pepperoni in her photo swipe looked delicious, the expecting mama, who announced in April she was pregnant, sadly confirmed it was anything but. “thought pizza 🍕 looked great but it tasted like salami !!! I hated it, but the looks of it can be deceiving … I will say it tasted like s**t … goodnight … it’s pickle time !!!”

Apart from photos of her disappointing meal, Spears shared a quote from Ernest Hemingway that read: “We would be together and have our books and at night be warm in bed together with the windows open and the stars bright.”

Spears also shared a gruesome photo of a nasty cut she got on her knee, which she addressed in her caption, explaining: “my bloody knee sprinkled over to my dog’s paws … security said Sawyer is hurt and I said no it’s me … I think my dog and I became one at that moment like some sort of weird vampire.”

Though Spears recently declared she’d be taking a social media hiatus shortly after announcing her third pregnancy, making her bun in the oven the couple’s first child together, the songstress appears to be back to her old ways, posting several random posts within hours.

@britneyspears/Instagram

Shortly before teasing her latest sweet escape, the “Toxic” performer showed off her toned tummy in several snaps of her “favorite fashion finds,” seemingly taken before she was with child.

The blonde babe also offered a glimpse of her and Asghari’s recent trip to Mexico via Instagram sharing a video from one night where they enjoyed a bonfire on the beach while a Mariachi band played as they lovingly danced together. Putting his muscles to good use, the video shows Asghari holding Spears, who wrapped her legs around his waste, as they moved to the music.

Prior to sharing the adorable video of the two enjoying their slice of paradise, Spears appeared to comically poke fun at her handsome hunk, who often shows off his stellar muscles and intense workout regimes on his respective Instagram.

Spears shared a meme of a baby holding up their middle finger alongside the text: “When someone says they enjoy cardio.”

Spears’ social media posts are often a hot topic, given she’s taken to the platform countless times to troll her famous family for their alleged roles in her “abusive” near-14-year-long conservatorship, as well as throw shade at her ex-husband and father of her two sons, Kevin Federline.

And if her lengthy social media captions are any indication of what she’s going to spill in her upcoming memoir, Spears’ fans are in for quite a treat — though it’ll likely be a nightmare for her family.