Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive Today: Bobby Brown Speaks Out About Ex-Wife While Visiting Her Grave For First Time Ever - Towleroad Gay News

R&B legend Bobby Brown visited the graves of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and their late daughter Bobbi Kristina, and while there, he claimed the singer would still be alive if the couple had remained together.

In a leaked clip obtained by Daily Mail from A&E’s upcoming docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, the 53-year-old music icon spoke at length about his superstar ex-wife, her battle with drug addiction, and her tragic passing at just 48 years old.

“I think we could have helped each other out,” he said while visiting the graves of Houston and Bobbi Kristina in Westfield, New Jersey, for the first time ever. “I think she would still be here if we hadn’t divorced.”

“I wasn’t there. I beat myself about it because I wasn’t there,” Brown continued. “I wish I could have been there for her.”

Houston was found dead in a bathtub on February 11, 2012. The coroner’s report detailing the I Will Always Love You singer’s passing revealed that she died after drowning which was, in part, caused by heart disease and cocaine abuse.

Although Brown also spoke about his own battles with drug and substance abuse addiction in the newly-leaked clip, he revealed that his efforts to get clean caused a rift in his marriage with Houston, which ultimately resulted in their divorce.

Nearly three years after the death of her mother, Bobbi Kristina was eerily found face down in a bathtub in her Alpharetta, Georgia, home.

The 22-year-old was rushed to the hospital and placed into an induced coma after doctors determined her brain function was “significantly diminished.”

Brown spoke about this heartbreaking incident in the docuseries clip, revealing that Houston came to him in a dream and instructed him to “let [Bobbi Kristina] go.”

“They told me she would not live a normal life,” he said while fighting back tears. “I was prepared to care for her for the rest of my life, being a vegetable. But my daughter would not like to live like that.”

“Whitney came to me in dreams [and said] ‘let my baby go!’… And that is what I had to do.”

“Being her father meant everything to me. To know how special she was can only be seen through love,” he added after saying he believes Houston and their daughter are watching over him. “My daughter is with me every day. She is one of my angels.”