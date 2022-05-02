Queer Eye star Kyan Douglas is retiring from television

Kyan Douglas is retiring from television.

The 51 -year-old star shot to fame as grooming expert on the original version of reality show ‘Queer Eye’ – which was rebooted by Netflix in 2018 – from 2003 to 2007 but is now stepping down from his television career after almost than 20 years on the box.

Speaking on daytime chat show ‘Rachael Ray’, he said: “I’ve done more episodes of ‘Rachael Ray’ than I did of ‘Queer Eye’. But I just feel ready to move on to something else. I don’t know what that is yet, but things come to an end and the universe will fill a void, so it’s time to step away and see what’s next for me.”

However, Kyan – who following his time on ‘Queer Eye’ went on to become a regular item presenter on ‘Rachael’ Ray – went on to thank his fellow TV star for working with him for over a decade and revealed that because of the show he was able to spend time with his mother before she passed away.

He added: “I’ve worked for you for 13 years and because of you and working on this show, the flexibility that it gave me, the income that it gave me, I was able to spend the last year of my mother’s life with her at home. You gave that to me, so thank you so much.”

Prior to his announcement, Kyan took to Instagram to alert fans that something “very special” was on the way.

He said: “Hello friends! Forgive me for the last-minute post but I will be on The Rachael Ray show today with a very special announcement! Please watch when and where you can. Check your local listings. Love you guys!”(sic)