Shunned! Caitlyn Jenner Denied Invite To Kardashian-Barker Wedding In Italy

Published by

Radar Online

Caitlyn Jenner.MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner got snubbed.

Citing anonymous sources, TMZ reports that Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Italy over the weekend. Jenner never got an invitation to the ceremony in Portofino, according to the outlet.

However, the couple has no hard feelings toward Jenner, Kardashian’s former stepparent, TMZ reports. Rather, Kardashian and Barker wanted a smaller ceremony and Jenner simply didn’t make the cut.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.MEGA

TMZ’s sources said Kardashian and Jenner have a relationship, but they do not speak that often, so the former decided it was not necessary to invite the latter.

Jenner spent the weekend cheering on her new passion, Jenner Racing, according to TMZ. Driver Jamie Chadwick won her fifth W Series race in a row in Barcelona. “Win! Win! Win! No matter what!” Jenner tweeted.

Jenner, however, did attend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s wedding in Italy in May 2014, a year after splitting from Kris Jenner. It was also a year before Jenner’s transition.

Caitlyn Jenner.MEGA

Kardashian and Barker have a Los Angeles wedding celebration planned, TMZ reports, so it’s possible Jenner will get another chance to be part of the celebration.

Jenner wasn’t the only one having a ball while Kourtney Kardashian and Barker were getting married. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, was spotted at a New York City strip club over the weekend.

Page Six reports that Disick, 38, was spotted at Sapphire strip club in the early hours of May 23, according to TMZ. He went to the gentlemen’s club around 2:30 a.m. with a group of men and women. He stayed for about an hour and chatted iwth one woman in particular before leaving, Page Six reports.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.MEGA

On May 22, the former “Flip It Like Disick” star detailed his stay at New York City’s Casa Cirpiana on an Instagram Story. “Little movie night,” a story showing his room service was captioned.

Disick also posted a photo of a steak dinner, saying “If ya know, ya know.” Disick was perhaps planning a longer vacation as he posted a photo from a private jet May 22, saying “Where 2?” He then posted his flight status, saying “Next stop, the beach.”