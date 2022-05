Published by

DPA

Palestinian mourners carry the casket of slain Al Jazeera reporter, Shireen Abu Akleh, during her funeral procession to her final resting place. Abu Akleh, 51, a prominent figure in the Arabic news service of the Al-Jazeera channel, was shot dead on 11 May during a confrontation between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

From the Israeli crackdown on the funeral of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jerusalem, to Sweden and Finland submitting their NATO applications, to Eintracht Frankfurt winning the UEFA Europa League title in Seville, DPA International presents its Pictures of the Week.

An Israeli border police officer aims his weapon during clashes outside the French hospital where the body of slain Al Jazeera reporter, Shireen Abu Akleh, is kept. Abu Akleh, 51, a prominent figure in the Arabic news service of the Al-Jazeera channel, was shot dead on 11 May during a confrontation between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israeli police officers arrest Palestinian protesters during clashes following the funeral of Walid Sharif in East Jerusalem. Sharif dided from a head wound sustained last month after Israeli police fired rubber bullets at Palestinian demonstrator inside Al Aqsa compound. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Finnish Ambassador Klaus Korhonen (L) and Swedish Ambassador Axel Wernhoff (R) present their countries' applications for NATO membership to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels. Heta Hassinen/Lehtikuva/dpa

Mourners attend the funeral of 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade officer Lt Denys Antipov, at St Nicholas' Church, after he died fighting Russian troops near the village of Dovhenke. -/Ukrinform/dpa

An elderly woman shows the crater site caused by artillery strikes in the Solnechnoe district of Kharkiv. Aziz Karimov/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Mona Neubaur (R), top candidate of the Alliance 90/The Greens (Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen) in North Rhine-Westphalia and Felix Banaszak, chairman of greens in North Rhine-Westphalia celebrate after the first forecasts of the state parliament elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state. Friso Gentsch/dpa

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson inspects a Mark 3 shoulder launch LML (Lightweight Multiple Launcher) missile system, at Thales weapons manufacturer in Belfast during a visit to Northern Ireland for talks with Stormont parties. Liam Mcburney/PA Wire/dpa

Lebanese women belonging to the Druze ethnoreligious group queue at a polling station before casting their votes during the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary election. Marwan Naamani/dpa

Members of Victoria Police detain a man during a Freedom Rally. Diego Fedele/AAP/dpa

Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Arne Dedert/dpa

Eintracht Frankfurt players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Arne Dedert/dpa

Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez (L) and Thomas Mueller cheer with the 2021-22 Bundesliga shield as they celebrate with the club's fans from the balcony of the City Hall at Marienplatz after Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title for the tenth time in a row. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (C) lifts the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates winning the English FA Cup final soccer match against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara (L) wears a mask depicting his teammate Mohamed Salah as Salah sits next to him while they celebrate winning the English FA Cup final soccer match against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa

Italian cyclist Alessandro De Marchi of the UCI WorldTeam Israel-Premier Tech competes in the tenth stage of the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, 196 kilometers from Pescara to Jesi. Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

The British rider Hazel Towers falls from Fuzzyfelt during day three of the Chatsworth International Horse Trials at Chatsworth House, Bakewell. Tim Goode/PA Wire/dpa

Members of the Classics All Blacks team perform their famous haka during the presentation of the New Zealand rugby team, the Classics All Blacks, ahead of their match against the Spanish team in the Plaza de Oriente. Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The group Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). Jens Büttner/dpa

US actor Tom Cruise arrives to attend the premiere of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Odeon Leicester Square. Ian West/PA Wire/dpa

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison falls on a child on a soccer field during an election campaign visit ahead of the Australian federal election, scheduled to take place on 21 May 2022. Mick Tsikisitings/AAP/dpa

A female member of the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action (FSD) uses a mine detector at the village of Tal al-Reem, nearly 80 km south-east of Mosul, during a mine clearance operation to locate and clear landmines planted by the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group during its control of the area between 2014 and 2017. Ismael Adnan/dpa

People walk on a street covered with yellow dust as a dust storm hit several areas across Iraq sending dozens to hospitals with respiratory problems. Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/dpa

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard launches from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Joel Kowsky/NASA/dpa

The beginning of a lunar eclipse can be seen in the sky in the early morning behind the Frauenkirche and the dome of the Kunstakedmie with the angel "Fama". Robert Michael/dpa

US Coast Guard Academy graduates toss their hats into the air as they celebrate at the end of their graduation ceremony at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. David Lau/U.S. Coast/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A member of the Sarawak General Operations Force (PGA) lays on the ground after he fainted during the opening ceremony of the 19th Sarawak State Assembly in Petra Jaya. Rushdan Manan/BERNAMA/dpa

Female workers process and dry red chilli peppers under the sun on the banks of the Ganges River in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. Every day, after 8 hours of work, these workers earn about 2 US dollars (150 INR), which is one of the main sources of income for their families before the monsoon. Avishek Das/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A woman arranges clay pots ahead of being transported to sell at a market in Brahmanbaria. Every day, about 3,000 pots are produced here and then taken to be sold at markets at a price of around two euros each. Joy Saha/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa