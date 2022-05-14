‘We’re Not Going Back’: Val Demings Slams Rubio, Anti-abortion Rhetoric At Pro-choice Conference - Towleroad Gay News

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a speech in Orlando on Saturday, U.S. Senate hopeful Val Demings touted her pro-choice stance and attacked Republican Sen. Marco Rubio’s position on abortion as “radical.” Rubio, who’s seeking a third term, has long supported bans on abortion with no exceptions, most recently saying a failed Senate bill to codify Roe v. Wade would legalize ”the killing of unborn children right up to the day of delivery.” The 1973 Supreme Court ruling is on the cusp of being overturned, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico. His campaign described his likely opponent in November a…

Read More