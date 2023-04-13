‘Stop smearing our military’: Rubio ripped for ‘bigotry’ after attacking US Armed Forces

Published by

AlterNet

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is facing strong criticism for mocking and attacking the U.S. Armed Forces and a U.S. Navy JAG Officer who spoke in a video published Wednesday by the U.S. Navy JAG Corps on its Instagram account. In the video, Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Audrey Knutson tells about an event held aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named after the 38th President and commissioned by Donald Trump, the 45th President, both Republicans. The event appears to be one on November 11, 2022, which was sponsored by a suicide prevention group and the ship’s Gay, Le…

Read More