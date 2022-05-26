‘What is the purpose?’ NC bill on teaching LGBTQ issues likely to be blocked by governor

Published by

The Charlotte Observer

A bill from North Carolina Senate Republicans that regulates teaching about LGBTQ people is almost surely going to be blocked by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, if it gets that far. But expect to see it live on in the election, which is shaping up to be fought on many familiar culture-war battlegrounds as well as newer ones involving parents’ role in schools. One supporter called it a litmus test for voting this fall. The General Assembly has Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, but not the supermajorities needed to override a veto from the governor unless Democrats vote with them. …

