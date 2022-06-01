After gay Pride flag flap, N.J. school fills windows with rainbow banners

Published by

NJ.com

The gay Pride flag seems to be hanging everywhere at the front of Passaic Preparatory Academy – everywhere except the flagpole out front. Students at the Passaic school hoisted the LGBTQ+ banner up the flagpole without a hitch last year, when there was no school board policy that covered ceremonial flag displays. This year, there is a policy. It only allows the American flag, the New Jersey state flag or a school flag to flown. A student group, the Gay Straight Alliance, says the policy is discriminatory and staged a demonstration in March. But the Board of Education says the policy applies to…

Read More