Kelly Dodd Says Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Is ‘Next’ After Todd Chrisley’s Accused Of Having Same-Sex Affair

Kelly Dodd inserted herself in Lisa Rinna‘s drama about her husband Harry Hamlin‘s sexuality, with the ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star declaring he’s “next” after Todd Chrisley was accused of having an affair with a man.

The outspoken former Bravo star made jaws drop when she hurled the accusation about Rinna’s husband of 25 years on Instagram Monday.

Dodd’s claim came after Rinna got into a public spat with Kathy Hilton’s alleged assistant, Patrick Somers, whenThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality shared his phone number on social media with a message that he wrote, threatening to “expose” her.

He then retaliated by posting her number online before going after her husband.

“@lisarinna not you leaking my number first and then trying to change the narrative you hunchback,” Somers wrote. “You need to go worry about YOUR husband and YOUR finances and who he’s spending his time with because his wife is too busy running her overfilled mouth. Beverly Hills talks… and we all know.”

Dodd shared her input on Harry’s sexual preference when Page Six shared an Instagram post about Chrisley’s latest fiasco.

Sharing a photo of the Chrisley Knows Best star and his wife, Julie, the outlet wrote, “#ToddChrisley’s former business partner alleged the two had an affair and paid off a blackmailer to keep it a secret.”

That’s when Dodd changed the narrative, turning the focus on Rinna’s husband. “Harry Hamlin is next,” she replied, adding a laughing/crying emoji.

When word got back to Rinna, she didn’t hesitate to respond to Dodd’s claim.

Posting a photo from her iconic “let’s talk about the husband” scene withKim Richards, in which Rinna threw a wine glass after Hamlin was brought into the conversation, Rinna joked, “Good morning to Kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd only.”

This isn’t the first time Rinna has laughed off allegations about her husband. Last year, she took to Instagram to make light of damning claims.

“Recently read [Hamlin] allegedly beats his women, and also suspected he is gay/woman hater,” she wrote, adding, “Oh damn he’s freaking busy.”

She also touched on previous gay rumors, sharing Hamlin’s Sexiest Men Alive title and writing, “#fbf Appreciation Post To my very busy Husband who apparently doesn’t live with us, is having a lot of affairs, and is gay. Go Harry F—— Hamlin.”

As for Hamlin’s sexuality, the actor recently spoke out about his past lovers, telling Andy Cohen, “I’ve been extremely fortunate. I’ve had wonderful relationships with a lot of very beautiful women.”

Rinna and Hamlin have been married since 1997 and share two daughters — models Delilah Belle, 23, and Amelia Gray, 20. Hamlin also has a son — Dimitri Alexander, 42 — who he shares with his ex, sex symbol Ursula Andress.