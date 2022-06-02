Barry Manilow’s ex-wife ‘glad he found love’ with husband Garry Kief

Barry Manilow’s ex-wife Susan Deixler is “glad that he’s found love” with his husband Garry Kief.

The ‘Copacabana’ crooner and Susan were high school sweethearts and they married in 1964. However, the union quickly unravelled and they split just a year after they tied the knot, with Susan having the marriage annulled in 1966.

They have remained friends over the years, and Barry went on to wed for a second time in 2014 – exchanging vows with his longtime partner Garry.

Susan has now told America’s Closer magazine she is thrilled her ex found the love of his life, saying: “What happened between us, our relationship is ancient history.

“I wish him well. I’m happy for him. I’m glad he’s found love and happiness.”

Barry struck up a romance with Garry in 1978 but they kept their relationship a secret for years and quietly tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony at their home in Palm Springs after same-sex unions were legalised in California.

However, they waited another three years before going public with their love.

After coming out publicly in 2017, Barry admitted he kept his personal life private for so many years because he was worried about disappointing his fans.

The ‘Mandy’ hitmaker explained: “I’m so private. I always have been. I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything.”

On the positive reaction the news, he added: “When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy.

“The reaction was so beautiful – strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”