Bipartisan U.S. Senate group unveils framework on gun safety reform

Published by

Reuters UK

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced on Sunday that it has agreed on a framework for potential legislation on gun safety including support for state “red flag” laws, tougher background checks for firearms buyers under 21 and a crackdown on a practice called “straw purchases.” “Our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans,” the group, led by Democrat Chris Murphy and Republican John Cornyn, said in a statement. “We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.” The…

Read More