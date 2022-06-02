Concerned that Amazon offers anti-trans guides for parents, workers shut down the company’s Pride Month kickoff

Published by

The Seattle Times

As Amazon prepared Wednesday to kick off Pride Month at its Seattle headquarters, a group of people holding transgender pride flags dropped to the ground. The individuals — most of whom identified themselves as Amazon employees — were staging a “die-in” to protest Amazon’s decision to offer books on its platform that activists say are transphobic, like “Desist, Detrans & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult” and “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.” The books, activists say, are prominently displayed on Amazon’s website, particularly when users search…

