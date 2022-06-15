Denise Richards ‘supports’ her daughter’s decision to join OnlyFans

Denise Richards “supports” her daughter Sami’s decision to join OnlyFans.

The 51-year-old model – who has Sami, 18, and Lola, 17-with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and is also mom to adopted 11-year-old daughter Eloise – took to social media to inform fans that she will always be there for her eldest after she announced that she had signed up to sell racy photos on the adults-only subscription service.

Alongside a snap of herself in a bikini top, Sami wrote on Instagram: “Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more [kiss emoji] and Denise commented: “Sami I will always support you and always have your back. I love you [heart emoji](sic)”

It comes after former ‘Two and a Half Men’ star Charlie – who split from Denise back in 2005 after four years of marriage when she was pregnant with their second child – blasted the notion that his daughter had joined OnlyFans and noted it would “not have happened” if she was still living with him.

He told PageSix: “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, and creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Back in 2021, Sami alleged that she had moved back in with her father over a year ago and accused Denise – who is married to Aaron Phypers – of running an “abusive household.”

In a TikTok post, she said: “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…”

However, a source claimed a few weeks ago that she had moved back in with her mother “within the last month.”