Elliot Page applauds Umbrella Academy’s transgender storyline

Elliot Page has applauded producers of his show ‘The Umbrella Academy’ for the way they handled the transgender storyline.

The 35-year-old ‘Juno’ star came out as a trans man back in 2020 and his character on the Netflix hit, Viktor Hargreeves, has also transitioned with Elliot insisting the story was handled sensitively and packed a real emotional punch.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained: “I think one of the most special things about this is how it’s handled. It’s not void of emotional moments … I’m experiencing all that, because I’ve stepped into this moment where I’m a trans person and perceived that way, and having all these new experiences I didn’t have before.

“Then these scenes were resonating with that, which was really incredible. We don’t see that when we’re not in control of our stories a lot of the time. So it felt really special.”

‘The Umbrella Academy’ showrunner Steve Blackman added they are hoping to continue Viktor’s journey in future episodes, saying: “We have ideas for what we’d like to do if we’re lucky enough for Season 4. “What I thought was nice is that it didn’t become the storyline of the show, and with these lovely people that you’re talking to, we were able to craft something that felt very balanced and real, authentic. We want to continue to do that going forward.”

The show has run for three seasons on Netflix with the latest instalment currently available to screen. It’s not yet known whether ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will return for a fourth run.