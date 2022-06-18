Female stars have ‘fought through the testosterone curtain’, says Cher

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Cher thinks female musicians have been forced to fight their way “through the testosterone curtain”.

The 76-year-old icon – who is one of the best-selling artists of all time – has taken to Twitter to heap praise on Kate Bush, after she recently became the oldest female artist to get a number one in the UK Official Singles Chart.

Cher – who previously held the record with her 1998 hit ‘Believe’ – wrote on Twitter: “Bravo Kate

“Records Are Meant 2 Be Broken‼️Remember Back In The Day,When Women Had SHORT SELL BY DATES⁉️We Had 2 Fight Our Way Through The Testosterone Curtain,and We Did it So The Girls Who Came After Us Could Sing As Long As They Want To. With Mega Respect [kiss emoji]

“Me (sic)”

Kate, 63, has topped the charts with her 1985 track ‘Running Up That Hill’, which was recently featured in the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’.

Nora Felder – the series’ music supervisor – previously explained that Kate approved the use of her music in the show.

Nora said: “I sat with my clearance coordinator, and laid out all the scripted scenes for song uses that we knew of at that point.

“Knowing the challenges, we proceeded to create elaborate scene descriptions that provided as much context as possible so that Kate and her camp would have a full understanding of the uses … When we finished, we were on edge, but excited and hopeful.”

Nora also explained how Kate’s lyrics were perfectly-suited to the storyline involving Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink.

She shared: “Kate Bush’s lyrics can mean very different things to different people.

“In the face of Max’s painful isolation and alienation from others, a ‘deal with god’ could heart-wrenchingly reflect Max’s implicit belief that only a miracle of unlikely understanding and show of support could help her climb the hills of life before her.”