Gay Days returns to Disney World amid ‘don’t say gay’ controversy

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a three-year coronavirus-induced hiatus, Gay Days returns to Orlando today as Pride Month begins nationwide and debate continues over the Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” law. The annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, which traditionally includes a visit to Walt Disney World,takes on a new meaning this year after Disney attracted widespread criticism for its response to legislation that banned discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. As Gay Days brings over 150,000 people to Orlando and its theme parks, some LGBTQ+ people drawn here remai…

Read More