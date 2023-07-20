Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Bisexual men tend to be perceived as more masculine-sounding than both gay and straight men, study finds

Leave a Comment

686574 origin 1
Published by
PsyPost

Research published in the aimed to determine whether listeners could detect if a man is bisexual from his voice alone. The findings indicate that people are not able to determine if a man identifies as bisexual based on his voice alone. Additionally, when people listened to the voices of gay, straight, and bisexual men, they perceived the bisexual men as the most masculine among all the speakers they heard. is often overlooked in the discourse about , leading to “bisexual erasure,” where bisexuality is often perceived as a phase or an illeg…

Read More

Related Posts