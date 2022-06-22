Gillian Anderson ‘wants to play a cold-hearted killer’

Gillian Anderson would “like to kill somebody” in her next on-screen role.

The 53-year-old actress – who starred as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’ – has grown tied of playing “serious women” and she’s now looking for something completely different.

Speaking about her acting ambitions, Gillian admitted: “There is so much to do. I haven’t killed anybody. Oh, no, maybe I killed somebody once? I’d like to kill somebody.

“I keep playing very, very, serious women who seem to have it all together and I’d like to be a basket case, because I am a basket case! It would be good to do that.”

Gillian stars as therapist Jean Milburn in the hit Netflix series ‘Sex Education’, and she thinks “prudish” Brits play a part in the show’s success.

The actress – who is best known for playing FBI agent Dana Scully in ‘The X-Files’ – told The Sun newspaper: “I think that is what partly makes it so funny.

“What I have heard from fans of all ages is that they have felt seen and heard and it seems to pretty much cover the cross section of humanity.”

Meanwhile, Gillian previously revealed she’d banned her kids from watching ‘Sex Education’.

The actress – who has Piper, 27, with Clyde Klotz, as well as Felix, 13, and Oscar, 15, with Mark Griffiths – explained that she had initially banned her kids from watching the steamy show.

She shared: “I am living happily in the denial that my children do not watch the show – I hope they haven’t. When it first came out, I told them they weren’t allowed to.

“But I have no control over what they do at their friends’ houses. I have no control over what their friends show them.”