GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Accused Of Covering Up Off-Roading Accident Days Before Key Primary

Mega

Lauren Boebert was accused of “covering up” an ATV accident involving herself, her son and her sister-in-law just days before an important primary election, Radar has learned.

The incident, which reportedly took place in May 2020, allegedly happened in Moab, Utah and involved an out-of-control Jeep ATV that ultimately crashed into the face of a large rock moments after the then 33-year-old Colorado GOP rep “bailed” from the vehicle.

Mega

That is the shocking revelation from a Daily Mail report that also claimed Boebert left her son, her then sister-in-law and her dog inside the vehicle before the crash despite the danger the entire incident entailed.

“It was pretty crazy. [Boebert] got out of the driver’s seat and left Tori screaming and freaking out, and her son and dog in the back seat,” an anonymous source told the outlet, referencing Boebert’s former sister-in-law Tori Hooper.

“Tori couldn’t get out of her seatbelt, so she grabbed the steering wheel,” the inside source continued. “She’s steering into a cliff. They hit a rock wall; it struck her whole face. It was bad.”

“Lauren begged Tori not to say anything. She tried to use her money,” the anonymous source added. “She said: ‘I’ll pay for it all,’ but Tori had insurance, so she didn’t have to pay for anything.”

Mega

Making the claim even more shocking is the fact that the alleged ATV incident took place just two weeks before a key Colorado primary, suggesting Boebert potentially covered up the crash in an effort to save her own skin.

Hooper, who was married to Boebert’s brother Benjamin Bentz at the time, reportedly sustained severe injuries to her face and chest as a result of the crash. It is not known whether or not Boebert’s son and dog also sustained any injuries from the alleged crash despite being in the back seat at the time of the off-roading accident.

“[Tori] got stuck inside of a crevice in the Jeep while Lauren sort of, kind of, took off her belt and slipped out,” Hooper’s mother told the outlet.

“You won’t find any reports of a 911 call, but she was really injured for sure,” Hooper’s mother added.

Mega

Surprisingly, this alleged incident was not the first time Boebert was involved in a car accident. In 2016, the GOP rep was charged with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle after driving her truck into a ditch in Garfield County, Colorado.

Then, in 2017, Boebert was arrested and temporarily placed behind bars after failing to appear in court in connection to the accident.

News of Boebert’s alleged cover up also comes just days before another key primary for the 35-year-old Republican representative, and Boebert’s detractors are suggesting she apologize and come clean about the alleged incident before the primary set to take place later this month.

“Our coalition of Republicans, Democrats and Unaffiliated Coloradans are urging all voters and citizens to ask Boebert why she covered up the accident that endangered the life of her son, sister-in-law and dog,” David Wheeler, the president of American Muckrakers PAC Inc, recently said.

“Utah officials must investigate this matter immediately, release their findings, and take appropriate actions against Boebert and anyone else that covered-up this matter,” Wheeler added.

“We hope voters will fire Boebert in the June 28, 2022, primary election.”