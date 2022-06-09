‘These people should be put to death’: Texas pastor calls for LGBT people to be executed

Published by

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas — The pastor of a North Texas church evicted in February from its building for trying to incite violence against the LGBT community is facing protests again after calling for gay people to be executed. “What does God say is the answer, is the solution for the homosexual in 2022, here in the New Testament, here in the book of Romans? That they are worthy of death,” preacher Dillon Awes of Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga said in a Sunday sermon. “These people should be put to death,” Awes continued. “Every single homosexual in our country should be charged with a crime, the …

