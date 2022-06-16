Her Sexuality Isn’t Something They Discuss. Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Chapman Ties The Knot With Leiana Evensen; Congrats.

@mslyssac/Instagram @mslyssac/Instagram

Wedding bells are ringing!

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s daughter Lyssa Chapman, 35, said “I do” with her partner Leiana Evensen in a gorgeous Hawaiian wedding ceremony on Friday, June 3.

“Last week Lei and I boarded a boat at 7 in the morning with 7 of our closest family members and we dedicated our love and lives to one another,” Lyssa wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, June 7.

“With our feet in the water, we connected ourselves to the power and vastness of the ocean. We were hugged by the majestic Ko’olau mountain range, that will continue hugging us as we live and spend the rest of our lives together at Makaalamihi,” she continued. “There, with uncle David officiating, we stated our declarations of intent, said our vows and began life together OFFICIALLY as wife, and wife. 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏽”

“It was literally a dream day,” she added of her special moment. “The best part is @leiana13 is my freaking WIFE !! I’m so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude. I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love. The vibration I feel in my body hasn’t stopped since I met her and if you’re reading this from a dark place know that your happy beginning is out there somewhere too. 🌈”

Lyssa’s daughters, Abbie May, 20, and Madalynn Grace, 12, were in attendance at the ceremony, along with her wife’s parents, Stacy and Carl Evensen. Lyssa’s dad — real name Duane Chapman — couldn’t make it to the wedding, but the newlywed told People that he was there as much as he could be through phone calls and video chat, fully supporting them on their happy day.

“We FaceTimed him a bunch. He was there in spirit and also electronically,” she continued, explaining that it’s been “really, really hard for him to come back to Hawaii” since the passing of his fourth wife, Beth, in 2019.

Addressing the rumors that Dog has made homophobic comments about members of the LGBTQ+ community in the past, Lyssa explained her father “always just loved me” and that her sexuality isn’t something they discuss.

“I think it’s really hard for people who are Christian and do have that belief that marriage belongs to a man and a woman,” she noted. “But when your daughter falls in love with someone and you love that person, you can’t just say you don’t believe in it. I don’t want to put words in his mouth because I don’t know what his exact feelings about it are, but he’s never shown me anything other than support.”