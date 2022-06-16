NC House may not vote on bill banning LGBTQ instruction in K-3 classrooms anytime soon

Published by

The Charlotte Observer

A controversial bill restricting LGBTQ instruction in elementary schools might not be taken up by the North Carolina House in the remaining few weeks of the legislative session, Speaker Tim Moore said Wednesday. House Bill 755, also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, was approved by the state Senate earlier this month just over a week after being proposed by Republican lawmakers, and was expected to be voted on in the House soon thereafter. But Republicans won’t rush to pass the bill if they don’t have enough Democratic support to circumvent a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, an…

