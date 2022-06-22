How Athletes Who Are Allies Are Responding to Pride Month Backlash

Published by

InsideHook

By Kirk Miller Earlier this month a number of Tampa Bay Rays players ripped off rainbow-colored logos on their hats during a game that was also a celebration of “Pride Night.” The players later cited religious beliefs as the reason behind their decision. Unfortunately, it sounds like more than five players in Major League Baseball might also not be so accepting, at least according to New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha. “I would like to sit here and say, ‘Oh we should have a discussion,’” Canha told SNY. “’The more we talk about it, the more we have open discussions about it, the faster that w…

Read More