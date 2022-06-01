Johnny Depp Gets Standing Ovation During Second UK Show Hours Before Deliberations Continue In Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Mega

Johnny Depp‘s fans showed their support, giving the actor a standing ovation during his performance on Monday hours before the jury continued their deliberation in his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old escaped the Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom on Friday, where he’s been battling his ex-wife for weeks, and headed across the pond to the United Kingdom.

Performing for the second night in a row alongside fellow singer and friend Jeff Beck, the two rocked out to a packed crowd at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

After covering hits like John Lennon’sIsolation and Marvin Gay’s What’s Going On, Depp was greeted with a standing ovation from his adoring fans.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s loyal “Deppheads” took to social media to praise the actor-turned-musician.

“Johnny is an absolute mad man… leaves court Friday. playing a gig in Sheffield UK Sunday with Jeff Beck mind blown,” one fan posted to Twitter following his Sunday show. “What a creative and courageous man,” someone else replied.

Depp’s followers have continued to show loyalty throughout his agonizing trial against Heard, with many showing up at the courthouse over several weeks. Holding posters and chanting their support, the crowd has often been greeted with appreciation from Depp and his legal counsel.

During the trial, Heard’s friend claimed Depp would often get drunk and insult his fans behind their backs. “Alcohol would bring out a very ugly side of him,” iO Tillett Wright stated in the recorded deposition.

“He would call [his fans] ‘remoras,'” he continued, explaining, “A fish that attaches itself to the hull of the ship and puts holes in it and sinks it.”

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic violence. During the trial, she painted her ex-husband as an abusive drunk and claimed he often got violent with her.

Heard also testified that Depp sexually assaulted her with a vodka bottle.

He has denied getting violent with Heard, claiming she was the abuser throughout their relationship.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, alleging he was attempting to tarnish her reputation by calling her accusations against him “false.”

After several weeks of testimony, the jury began deliberating on Friday following closing arguments. Depp’s team declined to comment when asked by Page Six if he will be present in the Virginia courtroom when the verdict is read.